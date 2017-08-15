Dubai billionaire seeks to sell Trump-branded villas abroad

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Dubai-based billionaire and business partner of the Trump Organization looked more like a head of state himself during recent trips to Croatia and Malta — mingling with government dignitaries, receiving a presidential reception and visiting the glittering Mediterranean.

Hussain Sajwani met with leaders in the two European nations and addressed local journalists, many of whom referred to his ties to President Donald Trump or simply called him “the Donald of Dubai.”

Sajwani’s trips showed he wants to expand his development empire beyond the Mideast and a tower under construction in London.

Though it’s unclear how he trades on his Trump ties in private meetings with foreign leaders, Sajwani’s DAMAC Properties this week launched a new effort to sell Trump-branded villas at the golf course bearing the American president’s name.

