‘Boys are back in town:’ Lip-syncing troopers at it again

Video courtesy Jonathon Amburgey via YouTube

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The lip-syncing Indiana State troopers who produced a viral video at last year’s Indiana State Fair are at it again.

Troopers Brent Lemberg and Jonathon Amburgey of the Fort Wayne post and Jonathan Cole and Dustin Rutledge of the Peru post have released ‘Singing Troopers – Year 2,’ featuring a 51-second lip-sync’d performance of Thin Lizzy’s 1976 hit “The Boys are Back in Town.” Amburgey posted the video on his YouTube channel on Monday.

The video features the troopers patrolling the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis on a golf cart as they lip sync to the song.

The troopers’ rendition of ‘Summer Nights’ from the movie ‘Grease’ at the 2016 state fair has been viewed more than 92,000 times on YouTube.