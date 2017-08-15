Auburn police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ burglary suspects

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Auburn are looking for a man and woman who burglarized a business office early Tuesday morning.

Auburn police said 37-year-old Frank E. Lopez and 37-year-old Amanda M. Oberlin burglarized Auburn Homes, 1112 West 7th Street, between 6:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a 380 revolver with an unknown serial number, brown pistol grip, and silver barrel was taken.

Police said Lopez and Oberlin should be considered armed and dangerous. Police ask if anyone knows where the two are located to call 911 immediately. Lopez and Oberlin should not be approached.

Lopez is described as a male Caucasian, 5-feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair. Oberlin is described as a Caucasian female, 4 feet 11 inches, 140 pounds, green eyes, and blonde hair.

Police did not provide information on how Lopez and Oberlin know each other or if they’re in some type of relationship.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 911 or the Auburn Police Department at (260) 333-7911.