Atlantic City gambling revenue down in July

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Casino revenue in Atlantic City was down last month 2.7 percent over last year. Yet the seven remaining casinos saw a slight increase.

The remaining casinos, excluding the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal, saw a 3.9 percent increase. That includes an 18.5 percent increase in internet gambling.

Matthew Levinson, chairman of the Casino Control Commission, says that “it’s clear that business is building for the seven operating casinos and I am optimistic it will continue to grow in the months ahead.”

The biggest percentage increase was posted by Resorts, up 14.4 percent to $20.4 million. The Tropicana saw a nearly 13 percent increase to $37.5 million. The Borgata remained Atlantic City’s top casino in terms of gambling revenue with $76.3 million.

