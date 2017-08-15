Addiction treatment center proposed to fight opioid epidemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Park Center would like to rezone a plot of land near Coliseum Boulevard to make way for a new 100-bed addiction treatment facility. The vacant building sits at 2827 Rupp Drive and was once the home of a Verizon office.

The idea evolved from the Governor’s Task Force on Drug Enforcement, Treatment and Prevention, created by former Governor Mike Pence. The group was asked to assess the state’s drug crisis and come up with was to treat and prevent addiction. Allen Superior Court judge Wendy Davis is on the task force.

Most of the patients would be referred by an Allen County court judge and would be under supervision of the courts during their stay. According to Paul Wilson, Park Center’s chief executive officer, there would be at least two security officers on site around the clock. Residents would stay at the facility an average of 30 days.

Some residents spoke out against the proposal citing concerns about the location. The facility would be located near several elementary schools and high schools, along with Ivy Tech and IPFW.