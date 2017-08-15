8/15 Indiana A.P. Football Poll

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 15, 2017, and rating points:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Carmel (13) – 374

2. Indpls Ben Davis (6) – 356

3. Warren Central – – 294

4. Center Grove – – 276

5. Penn – – 238

6. Lawrence Central (1) – 154

7. Avon – – 124

8. Ft. Wayne Snider – – 118

9. Hamilton Southeastern – – 116

10. Fishers – – 66

Others receiving votes: 11, Westfield 52. 12, Columbus North 8. 13, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6. 13, Lawrence North 6. 15, Homestead 4. 15, Brownsburg 4. 17, Portage 2. 17, Warsaw 2.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Indpls Cathedral (15) – 378

2. Columbus East (3) – 360

3. Bloomington South (1) – 302

4. Indpls Roncalli – – 218

5. New Palestine – – 188

6. Zionsville – – 152

7. LaPorte – – 148

8. Decatur Central – – 146

9. Kokomo – – 62

10. McCutcheon – – 54

Others receiving votes: 11, Concord 50. 12, Castle (1) 48. 13, Lafayette Harrison 38. 14, Whiteland 22. 15, Michigan City 14. 16, Bloomington North 6. 17, Elkhart Central 4. 17, New Albany 4. 19, Plainfield 2. 19, Goshen 2. 19, Seymour 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. NorthWood (15) – 386

2. Ev. Reitz (3) – 354

3. E. Central (2) – 278

4. Ev. Central – – 238

5. Lowell – – 204

6. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – – 192

7. Mishawaka (1) – 186

8. E. Noble – – 118

9. New Haven – – 92

10. New Prairie – – 50

Others receiving votes: 11, Lebanon 38. 12, Greenwood 32. 13, Jasper 20. 14, Mississinewa 16. 14, Ev. Harrison 16. 14, Marion 16. 17, Leo 14. 18, Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 10. 18, DeKalb 10. 20, Delta 8. 20, Beech Grove 8. 22, E. Chicago 6. 22, Plymouth 6. 22, Northridge 6. 25, Richmond 2. 25, Mooresville 2. 25, Hobart 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Ft. Wayne Concordia (13) – 340

2. W. Lafayette (3) – 284

3. Indpls Chatard (1) – 230

4. Gibson Southern (2) – 218

5. Lawrenceburg (1) – 212

6. Indpls Ritter – – 204

7. Ev. Memorial – – 142

8. Mishawaka Marian – – 118

9. Brownstown – – 104

10. Garrett – – 74

Others receiving votes: 11, Ft. Wayne Luers 62. 12, Danville 46. 12, Monrovia 46. 14, Tri-West 36. 15, Indpls Brebeuf 30. 16, Guerin Catholic 24. 17, Greensburg 10. 18, Sullivan 8. 19, Batesville 4. 20, Heritage Hills 2. 20, Greencastle 2. 20, N. Harrison 2. 20, Northwestern 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Ev. Mater Dei (3) – 342

2. Eastbrook (8) – 334

3. Woodlan (4) – 302

4. Indpls Scecina (2) – 280

5. Linton (3) – 226

6. Whiting – – 176

7. Southridge (1) – 132

8. Rensselaer – – 114

9. Milan – – 112

10. Lapel – – 68

Others receiving votes: 11, Western Boone 58. 12, Triton Central 42. 13, Tipton 22. 14, Shenandoah 20. 15, N. Putnam 18. 16, Bremen 14. 17, S. Spencer 12. 18, Providence 8. 18, Speedway 8. 20, Eastern Hancock 6. 20, Winchester 6. 22, Northeastern 4. 22, Oak Hill 4. 24, N. Posey 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Pioneer (17) – 410

2. Lafayette Catholic (4) – 386

3. Indpls Lutheran – – 290

4. Adams Central – – 252

5. Carroll (Flora) – – 218

6. Monroe Central – – 172

7. Fountain Central – – 142

8. Sheridan – – 84

9. W. Washington – – 74

10. Eastern Greene – – 48

(tie) Churubusco – – 48

Others receiving votes: 12, Southwood 38. 13, Hagerstown 28. 13, LaVille 28. 15, S. Adams 22. 16, Winamac 18. 17, Northfield 16. 18, N. Central (Farmersburg) 14. 19, N. Miami 8. 20, Indpls Arlington 6. 21, Covenant Christian 2. 21, N. Decatur 2. 21, Southern Wells 2. 21, N. Vermillion 2.