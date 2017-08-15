2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Churubusco Eagles

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off a 9-3 season the expectations are as high as always out at Churubusco’s football field.

Offensively, the Eagles must replace a number of linemen, but return a lot of experience in the backfield. Tom Richards returns at quarterback after starting as a sophomore last season while fullback Garrett Horn is also back after rushing for 1,695 yards and 18 TDs last fall.

Defensively, the Eagles will be led by Horn, Josh Bear, and Austin Lehman at linebacker while defensive back Trevor Holloway will be counted on to anchor the secondary.

Churubusco hosts Whitko on Friday to open the season. It will be one of 18 local games featured that night on the Highlight Zone!