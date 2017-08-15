20 years later: remembering Officer Eryk T. Heck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officers from around the area will honor Officer Eryk Heck Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Highland Park Cemetery. 20 years ago Heck was shot and killed and another officer was shot and wounded after responding to a burglary in progress. He was 27 years old.

According to ODMP.org, while investigating the burglary at 1:30 a.m. the two officers discovered a truck parked in a remote area near the home. As the officers watched the truck, the suspect appeared and the second officer approached to question him. The suspect immediately opened fire, striking the second officer in the arm and knocking him to the ground.

Heck then got in front of the wounded officer and returned fire when he was shot in the neck, leg and jaw. He was able to shoot and kill the suspect before succumbing to his injuries. Officer Heck was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.

Heck had served with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for five years. He was survived by his wife, 11-month-old daughter, parents and seven sisters. His mother had also served with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. In 1999, State Road 3 between Interstate 69 north to the county line was dedicated the Eryk T. Heck Memorial Highway in his honor.