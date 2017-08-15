2-week re-enactment begins of Notre Dame founder’s journey

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A two-week walk has started re-enacting the journey made across Indiana by the University of Notre Dame’s founder nearly 175 years ago.

The Notre Dame Trail walk began with a ceremony Sunday evening in Vincennes, the southwestern Indiana city from which the Rev. Edward Sorin and the Holy Cross Brothers started their 300-mile trip to South Bend in November 1842.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins joined in started the walk. Jenkins says the walk is meant to recall the Roman Catholic school’s history and original mission.

About 30 people plan on making the full journey. Trail director Katherine Lane says those range from a new university graduate to an 80-year-old Holy Cross brother.

The walk with culminate Aug. 26 on the Notre Dame campus.

