Young rips grand slam in series opening-win in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – TinCaps first baseman G.K. Young had two hits, including a grand slam on Monday night en route to an 8-6 Fort Wayne win over the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) at Four Winds Field. Young’s homer was his 10th of the season, making the TinCaps the first team in the Midwest League this season with five players who have hit at least 10 home runs.

Fort Wayne (33-17, 59-61) scored first in the top of the second inning. Young led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, catcher Kyle Overstreet doubled to left field, scoring Young for a 1-0 Fort Wayne lead.

The TinCaps added to their lead in the top of the third. With the bases loaded and one out, Young hammered a pitch over the right-field wall for a grand slam that put Fort Wayne up 5-0. It was Young’s first career grand slam and the fourth hit by the TinCaps this year.

South Bend (23-27, 62-57) scored its first run in the bottom of the third. Yeiler Peguero singled in Chris Pieters from second base to cut the TinCaps’ lead to 5-1.

Fort Wayne responded in the top of the fourth. Center fielder Buddy Reed singled and moved to second on a balk. Right fielder Jack Suwinski followed with a single to left field that scored Reed for a 6-1 advantage. Later in the inning, Suwinski scored on a hit by second baseman Nate Easley to make it 7-1. Easley had a career-high four hits in the game, extending his on-base streak to 18 games.

The Cubs added a run in the bottom of the fourth. After a D.J. Wilson triple, Kevonte Mitchell hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Wilson and trim the Fort Wayne advantage to 7-2.

The TinCaps extended their lead in the sixth. After a double by shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and a single by Easley, designated hitter Jorge Oña lined a pitch to left field, scoring Tatis for an 8-2 lead.

South Bend brought home a pair of runs in the seventh frame. A Jhonny Pereda single to left field scored Andruw Monasterio to bring the Cubs’ deficit to 8-3. Then, Pieters scored on a Peguero sac fly to right field to bring the score to 8-4.

The Cubs didn’t go quietly. In the bottom of the ninth, Monasterio scored on a Peguero single to center field to make it an 8-5 ballgame with the TinCaps in front. Pieters came home on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 8-6. South Bend had the tying run at the plate in the inning, but Fort Wayne reliever Hansel Rodriguez (S) struck out Luis Ayala and got Aramis Ademan to fly out to center field to end the game.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Pedro Avila was strong again on the mound. The 20-year-old struck out seven batters and walked just one in six innings on the mound while allowing two runs and four hits.

South Bend starting pitcher Matt Swarmer (L) struggled, allowing seven runs and eight hits in four innings on the bump.

Next Game

Tuesday, Aug. 15 at South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Ronald Bolaños

– Cubs Probable Starter: LH Bryan Hudson

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn