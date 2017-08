FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The champs are back.

St. Francis opened up fall practice Monday as the reigning NAIA National Champions. The Cougars are also ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls but they’re embracing the pressure that comes with all of the accolades.

Head coach Kevin Donley said he watched at least a little bit of that title game every day since it happened in mid-December. Now he’ll stop that process as the 2017 campaign gets underway.