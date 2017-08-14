Trooper stops speeder, smells pot and finds cocaine

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper arrested two men Saturday after pulling over their SUV Saturday on I-69 in southern Indiana.

The trooper pulled over the SUV after he clocked it going 92 mph in the southbound lanes of the interstate in Daviess County just after 8 p.m.

While speaking with the driver, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When he asked of there were any drugs in the SUV, a passenger pulled out a small bag of marijuana from under the seat giving the trooper probable cause to search the vehicle.

The trooper and an officer from a nearby police department searched the SUV and found over a pound of cocaine.

Jerome Middlebrooks II, 40, of Pontiac Michigan and Keyon Jackson, 42, also of Pontiac, Michigan were both arrested for various drug related felonies.

