Trooper stops speeder, smells pot and finds cocaine

Photo of cocaine seized following a traffic stop on I-69 in Daviess County on August 12, 2017 provided by Indiana State Police.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper arrested two men Saturday after pulling over their SUV Saturday on I-69 in southern Indiana.

The trooper pulled over the SUV after he clocked it going 92 mph in the southbound lanes of the interstate in Daviess County just after 8 p.m.

While speaking with the driver, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When he asked of there were any drugs in the SUV, a passenger pulled out a small bag of marijuana from under the seat giving the trooper probable cause to search the vehicle.

The trooper and an officer from a nearby police department searched the SUV and found over a pound of cocaine.

Jerome Middlebrooks II, 40, of Pontiac Michigan and Keyon Jackson, 42, also of Pontiac, Michigan were both arrested for various drug related felonies.

Photos of Jerome Middlebrooks II (L) and Keyon Jackson (R) provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Dept.

