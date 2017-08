INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Biggie is coming back to Indiana.

Former Homestead and Purdue big man, Caleb Swanigan will return to the state for the second game of his rookie campaign. The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Pacers on October 20th at 7 P.M. as the full schedule was announced on Monday evening.

After being traded to Oklahoma City in the offseason, Paul George will also make his return to Indiana on December 13th.

