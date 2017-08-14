Road construction could snarl move-in for Purdue students

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University officials expect road construction will prove an extra challenge for about 6,500 students who are arriving to move into campus housing.

The (Lafayette) Journal and Courier reports that police are advising drivers to use U.S. 231 to enter the West Lafayette campus because of construction elsewhere but that will cause traffic backups during the fall semester move-in period that begins Monday.

Purdue is providing students and their families with maps specific to each residence hall to help them navigate construction and recently converted two-way roads.

Purdue police Capt. Eric Chin says there also will be extra officers on campus to direct and assist motorists. He says police are “asking community members and parents and students to allow for a little extra time.”

