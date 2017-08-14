Police: Theft suspects arrested near stolen SUV, with drugs

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested two men on allegations they’d stolen a SUV after that vehicle broke down on the side of the road.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday, LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home along South 400 East on a report that two men were trying to break into a storage shed on the property. The men were identified as 21-year-old Nicholas T. Slabach of LaGrange and 18-year-old Mason D. McCann of Kendallville.

As police responded, the men reportedly drove off in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was reported stolen from that home the day before, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Police found the men a short time later, along C.R. 750 South, where the Trailblazer had broken down, the release said.

When police arrested the men, Slabach and McCann were reportedly found with methamphetamine, according to police. Slabach faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft, Possession of Paraphernalia and Driving While Suspended-Prior. McCann was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.