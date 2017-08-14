Police open up about evidence six months after Delphi double homicide

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s been six months since Abby Williams and Libby German were killed near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. Half a year later, there are still no arrests.

Police have shared new details in the investigation and reiterate the case has not turned into a cold one.

Manager of the investigation, First Sgt. Jerry Holeman with Indiana State Police, said they are still working hard on the case. Especially now with more than 24,000 tips and leads they need to follow up on.

ISP released a sketch of the main suspect back on July 17. It was put together based on information received during the course of the investigation.

Holeman said they’ve received more than 3,000 tips from the sketch and it has helped bring in more reliable ones.

They have also been testing and comparing the DNA left at the crime scene almost daily hoping it leads them to the killer.

“The question is, do we have DNA? Yea, we have DNA. We’re just still working on determining what kind of DNA. Is it the victims? Is it the known family members or is it our suspect?” said Holeman.

Holeman said he hopes by the one year anniversary, they have found the person of interest and are beginning a court trial.

He said there have been a group of detectives who have been reviewing old evidence and old tips and leads to make sure nothing has slipped through the cracks.

Holeman said it’s helped lead them to other evidence.