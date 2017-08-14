Police arrest two found in park after hours

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) A Mercer County, Ohio sheriff’s deputy patrolling a park Sunday evening arrested two people after they exhibited signs of being impaired by drugs.

According to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was checking Bunge Park on SR 29 west of Celina at around 9:15 p.m. when he found a man and a woman in the rear of the park hidden from the road. The park closes at sunset.

After interviewing them, the deputy suspected drug activity. He searched their vehicle and found marijuana and paraphernalia. He also found one the man to be in possession of what appeared to be methamphetamine and the woman to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Bryan K Couch, 56, of Hartford City, Indiana for Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony and Criminal Trespass a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Also arrested was 50 year old Sandra Anne McDaniel, 50, of of Hilliard, Ohio. McDaniel was charged with Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments a misdemeanor of the second degree and Criminal Trespass a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Both Couch and McDaniel had their bond set at $125,000.00 per Celina Municipal Court Judge James Scheer. A copy of this case was sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor Matt Fox for his review and possibly additional charges.