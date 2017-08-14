Holcomb rolls out $24 million job training initiative

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is unveiling a jobs program that will pay tuition for workers who get trained in high-demand fields.

The “Next Level Jobs” initiate sets aside about $24 million over the next two years to help grow the number of welders, machinists, medical assistants and information technology specialists, among others.

Roughly $14 million will go toward covering tuition costs at Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University.

Another $10 million can be used to reimburse companies that train new hires to do similar high-demand jobs. Each employer could collect up to $2,500 per worker.

Whether you're a Hoosier looking for a new job or an employer, apply quickly & simply at https://t.co/nASBuwoFdQ pic.twitter.com/soazrzNuOY — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) August 14, 2017

It isn’t clear how many people could be covered by the amount of money set aside for the effort.

Holcomb rolled out the program during a Monday news conference in Brazil, near Terre Haute.

