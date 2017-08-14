Hate group tracker: 26 active hate groups in Indiana, 3 in northeast part of state.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) The Southern Poverty Law Center, a group that tracks hate groups, said there are currently 26 active hate groups in Indiana. Three of the groups are operating in the northeast part of the state.

According to an interactive map that the SPLC provides on its website, a group called the White Aryan Resistance, a Neo-Nazi group, is based out of Warsaw. An organization called WTM Enterprises, a White Nationalist group, is based in Roanoke. And The Confederate White Knights of the KKK are based in Auburn.

SPLC says it is tracking 35 hate groups in Ohio, although none of the groups is officially located in the northwest part of the state.

In total, there are 915 hate groups operating in the United States, according to the SPLC.

The Southern Poverty Law Center was founded in 1971 and is based in Montgomery, Alabama.