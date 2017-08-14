FWCS School Board approved sale of former Elmhurst High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Community Schools officials sold the former Elmhurst High School for $600,000. The building is being sold to Hansen Aggregates Midwest LLC, a company runs the rock quarry next to the former high school.

Last month, the district received two offers for the property. The building went on the market after the school board voted in February to sell the 23-acre site along with 12 acres of vacant farmland next to the property on the city’s southwest side.

The Elmhurst building dates back to 1929 and had about 900 students when it was closed in 2010 in a budget-cutting move. District officials say insurance and electricity for the school are costing about $15,000 a year.

FWCS officials don’t know what the company plans to do with the building. The money the school district will received from the company will go into FWCS general fund.