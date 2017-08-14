Fort Wayne health care providers PHP, Pro-Claim to merge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A pair of Fort Wayne-based group benefits providers will soon become one.

Pro‐Claim Plus, Inc. and Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc. announced Monday a plan to merge, effective Sept. 30. In a news release, the companies laid out a plan that calls for PHP to provide group health insurance products, with self‐funded administrative services remaining under Pro‐Claim’s name, operating platform, and management.

The merger will not result in any layoffs, the release said. The combined company hopes to add staff in the near future, it said.

Mike Cahill, PHP’s President and CEO, said the merger will allow for continued growth.

“What originally began as discussions with Pro‐Claim to provide certain administrative services for PHP self-funded clients grew to deeper possibilities when mutual strategic goals were discovered,” said Cahill. “We share a similar vision for growth, corporate culture and values, and a strong reputation for service excellence. Add in commonalities in our business plans, and a merger of these two financially‐stable companies with over 60 years of successful operation just made sense.”

Karla Linvill, President and CEO of Pro‐Claim, will continue in her current role and lead the combined company’s self‐funded line of business. It’s not clear what Cahill’s role will be.

“Ultimately, we are stronger together,” said Linvill. “Pro‐Claim has enjoyed significant growth and I’m excited that with PHP’s financial support, we will be able to accelerate our expansion plans and meet the changing needs of employers in our market.

“With Pro‐Claim’s strengths in providing administrative services for self‐funded clients and PHP’s expertise in group health insurance products, we now have one centralized point for employers seeking health coverage for employees, regardless of the funding mechanism they should choose.”

Current employer groups with self‐funded services through PHP will be transitioned to Pro‐Claim’s operating platform on Oct. 1, with no disruption or gaps in service, the release said.