First News Back to School: Fremont Community Schools

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) Staff at Fremont Community Schools returned to work Monday to prepare for a new school year.

Students at Fremont Elementary, Fremont Middle and Fremont High schools go back to class Wednesday for the 2017-2018 school year.

Along with new staff members, the school system is celebrating a new solar farm built during summer break. The system is operational and will power all three schools for years to come.

Fremont Superintendent William Stitt talked with NewsChannel 15’s Chris Darby about the new school year on First News Monday.