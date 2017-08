FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fire caused minor damage to a home in the 1600 Block of Kelly Drive early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the home around 3:30 a.m.

The fire broke out on the stove in the kitchen and traveled up the walls to the attic.

One adult and three children were in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to evacuate.

No one was injured.