Driver arrested for drunk driving in crash; 3 kids, 1 adult hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Ashley woman was arrested on a drunken driving charge after an interstate crash that left a vehicle on its top and four people in the hospital, including three children.

Police and medics were called just before 3 a.m. Sunday to the southbound lanes of Interstate 69, two miles south of the U.S. 20 interchange in Steuben County, on a report of a crash there. Crews arrived to find a green 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche on its top in the median.

According to a release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Brandy Morehouse of Ashley was behind the wheel of the Avalanche when it veered off the roadway and sped into the median of the interstate. At that point, the vehicle struck the cable barrier and the Chevy rolled over onto its top, the report said.

Three children – ages 3, 10, and 11 – were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and released. A passenger – 21-year-old Amanda Randles of Ashley – was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with undisclosed injuries.

Morehouse was arrested on a single charge of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation.