Competitive eater gobbles up ice cream at Indiana fair

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Competitive eater Miki Sudo downed a heaping helping of ice cream at the Indiana State Fair to set a new mark for gobbling up the cool treat.

The Indianapolis Star reports the Las Vegas woman ate 16½ pint-sized containers in 6 minutes, topping a previous record that Major League Eating lists as 15 pints in that much time.

The mark was set during Sunday’s Prairie Farms World Ice Cream Eating Championship, which was sanctioned by Major League Eating. Sudo, who also gets a $2,000 prize for first place, joked she’d “like to grab a sweater right now” as she took photos with fans.

This year’s fair theme is the “Wonderful World of Food.” Sunday was ice cream day at the fair, which runs through Aug. 20.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.