3 major redevelopment projects moving forward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three major construction projects passed a major hurdle, Monday night. The Landing, Riverfront Development, and Clyde Theatre Construction were all topics of discussion at the Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment and Plan Commission meetings.

“The Landing” in downtown Fort Wayne will soon be under construction. The Redevelopment Commission gave the developer the final “go-ahead” for the project. The commission voted in favor of funding that is needed to complete the development agreement.

The total cost of the redeveloping the area is projected to be $35.7 million. The project will preserve several historic buildings and create apartments and space for businesses and restaurants along Columbia Street.

The Rose-Marie building at 111 West Columbia will be torn down to make way for the new one. The Plan Commission will vote on that Monday, August 21.

The Model Group plans to start construction this fall and hope to have it complete by spring of 2019.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department asked to the Redevelopment Commission to purchase a vacant building located at 124 West Superior Street. They plan to tear the building down to make way for a parking lot for Promenade Park. The Redevelopment Commission voted in favor of it.

Promenade Park will have a pavilion, plaza, tree canopy trail and children’s play area. Phase 1 of the project will cost $17.1 million.

Lastly, renovations at Clyde Theatre are moving forward. City officials held a ground breaking ceremony in July. The Redevelopment Commission voted in favor of awarding material and construction contracts for the redevelopment project.

More than half of the $5 million dollar project is privately funded, a million dollars will come from the Regional Cities fund, and there is another million dollar loan from Fort Wayne’s Legacy Fund. Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of next year.