Science Sunday: Eclipse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is helping Fort Wayne get ready for the first solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in almost 100 years.Remember, never look directly at the sun, even with sunglasses.

Card viewers will cost $1.99 while supplies last and just $1 for members. To become a Science Central member, click here. People who purchase an Entry Level membership will get two free solar cards, and people who purchase a Deluxe Level membership will get four free solar cards.

Viewing cards will be available to buy in the Science Central gift shop up to the day before the eclipse while supplies last. They want everyone to stay safe and enjoy this exciting event in our solar syste. Science Central will be closed on eclipse day, Monday, Aug. 21, as part of our regular school year hours.

“Science Central is excited that the next total solar eclipse in our region won’t occur until 2024,” said Martin S. Fisher, executive director.

Join Sunday, Aug. 13, for the AWS Special Abilities and Solar Eclipse Preparation Day, an event free to the special abilities community with pre-registration. Registration is required to participate and we will be handing out free solar eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last. For more information about AWS Special Abilities Days, click here.