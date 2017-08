GREEN BAY, Wis. (WANE) – Notre Dame could be doing a few Lambeau Leaps soon.

According to Teddy Greenstein of The Chicago Tribune, the Irish and Wisconsin have set up a pair of matchups for the near future. The teams will meet at Lambeau Field – home of the Green Bay Packers – in 2020 and at Soldier Field – where the Chicago Bears play – in 2021.

Big news regarding our future schedule tomorrow. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/Okz7U3tlSP — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 13, 2017

These two teams have not played since 1964.

An announcement is scheduled for Monday presumably about these meetings.