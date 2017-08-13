Fort Wayne Museum of art partners with University of Saint Francis for new degree program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Museum of Art gained national accreditation for the second time in 2007. It was that year, they launched a capital campaign to expand their building and collection. A decade later, the museum continues to collect, preserve and present American Art that engages and educates audiences

Charles Shepard, the President, C-E-O and Chief Curator of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art joined First News Sunday for more about all the museum provides, which now includes a new partnership with the University of Saint Francis that will train students who are interested in working at museums.

The University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts is now enrolling students in a new four-year degree program in Museum Studies, made possible through a partnership with the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. This is one of only two such degree programs in our region.

Museum Studies is a professional training program, supported with a traditional liberal arts foundation, which prepares students to enter the market for jobs in many types of museums. Since having experience in a museum environment is typically required for entry-level museum jobs, graduates with these credentials are positioned to be competitive in the marketplace.

This collaborative effort between USF and the Fort Wayne Museum of Art will provide students with a combination of project-based learning through practicum courses and a series of academic courses that prepare students with the theoretical background and knowledge to enter the museum profession. The program offers many exciting opportunities for the application of knowledge, skills and critical thinking associated with a variety of disciplines.

You will also find a lending library with over 8,000 art and culture volumes and periodicals for public use, a hands-on learning environment for young children, and a Print and Drawing Study Center available for first-hand study of the vast collection of works on paper. Additionally, the Paradigm Gallery shop features the art and fine craft of over 75 regional and national artists working in a variety of media.

Shop the Paradigm Gallery for unique art and fine craft from over 75 local, regional, and national artists. At the Paradigm Gallery, we feature jewelry, woodturned objects, ceramics, hand-made apparel and accessories, all types of paintings, as well as photography and paper and origami objects.

Join Chief Curator Charles Shepard for a tour of the exhibitions at FWMoA only. It’s free with museum admission.