Driver seriously hurt after fleeing traffic stop, crashing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he crashed his car, following an attempted traffic stop.

The incident started around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Maumee Ave. and Glasgow Ave.

According to a Fort Wayne Police release, a department sergeant spotted a speeding car, traveling recklessly and attempted a traffic stop.

After stopping for the officer, the driver sped off before losing control of his vehicle at the intersection of Maumee Ave. and Edsall Ave. and rolling several times.

According to Public Information Officer Mark Bieker, the driver got out of the car and ran before collapsing a short distance away. He was taken from the scene seriously hurt.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

During the investigation, officers discovered the vehicle was stolen from Adams County.

Traffic was restricted on Maumee Ave. and Washington Blvd. near Edsall Ave. while officers worked.

Criminal charges against the driver are pending in the incident.