Dons Fall to Oakland 1-0 in Exhibition in Women’s Soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s soccer team opened the year with an exhibition match against Oakland at Hefner Field on Sunday (Aug. 13). Oakland came away with the 1-0 victory.

The first half ended with the score even at 0. Freshmen Jessica Schoenfeldt and Gabrielle Fanning both started and garnered a shot on goal each.

In the second half, Gabrielle Fanning had the first attempt on goal of the half, sliding into the ball near the goal, but a defending Golden Grizzly blocked a part of the shot. Fanning had two shots on target on the afternoon.

Hollie Clement scored Oakland’s goal in the second half, coming in the 71st minute. It came after an Oakland free kick that pushed the ball into a scrum in the box.

Haley Lydon played the full 90 minutes in goal, recording seven saves.

Fort Wayne will return to Hefner Field for its next match against Grace at 7 p.m.