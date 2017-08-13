Boil Water Order issued for Wolcottville residents

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents in Wolcottville are under a Boil Water Order until further notice.

Wolcottville Clerk-Treasurer June Brown said a water pump malfunctioned which caused pressure to drop below a safe operating level. The loss of pressure spurred the Boil Water Order.

Brown said the pump has since been repaired, but a mandatory 48 hours must pass for testing of the water to ensure it is safe to consume.

Currently, residents in Wolcottville should not drink any water or use it for cooking without first boiling the water.

Wolcottville firefighters are going door-to-door notifying residents of the advisory. Wolcottville, which straddles the LaGrange and Noble County lines, has a population of approximately 1,000 people.

The Boil Water Advisory is expected to remain in place until at least Tuesday.