Body found near boat ramp by IPFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday morning at 8:01 a.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a reported subject down in the 4100 Block of Paul Shaffer Dr. Officers were advised that there was a subject laying face down on the ground.

When on scene officers located an adult male laying face down, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

Detectives were called to the scene and are on scene at this time attempting to locate any possible witnesses. Crime Scene is also on there processing the scene for any possible evidence.



At this time there is no suspect information available and anyone that has any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.

The identity of the victim along with the cause and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.