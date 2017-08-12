Tatis Jr. hopes for ‘no doubter’ as he’s on brink of TinCaps HR record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fernando Tatis Jr. isn’t going to leave any doubt. He wants his record-breaking home run to do the same.

Tatis Jr. currently has 20 home runs on the year which ties the TinCaps franchise single-season record. He’s even with Jake Patterson who set the mark in 1997.

The TinCaps shortstop is one of the franchises top players and he has 23 games – including Saturday night – to break the record.

We’ve seen him hit moonshots to the seats in left field, liners to the pavilion in right and even a hustling inside-the-park home run but Tatis Jr. isn’t particular about how he hopes to shatter this record. He just wants to get a hold of a pitch and be able to trot around the bases comfortable and enjoy the moment.