Lutheran Hospital hosts agricultural rescue training day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parts of Lutheran Hospital looked more like a farm, than a hospital Saturday afternoon. Farm equipment, grain bins, and other simulators filled the parking lot.

It was all part of a training exercise for area emergency responders. Lutheran Trauma Center hosted the event with Farm Bureau Insurance and Stateline Farm Rescue to educate dozens of first responders on agricultural field rescues.

The day started with classroom discussions and panels in the morning. Then, it was time for the hands-on training.

Farm equipment and simulators were brought in for first responders to learn and practice emergency extraction techniques.

One of the hands-on training exercises involved a grain bin simulator. Participants got the opportunity to rescue volunteers from the simulator in a variety of situations.

It was an experience that one of the instructors said was important for providing better care to people in emergency farm situations.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into how they were covered in the grain, how far down they’re in, if they’re completely engulfed, or if their head’s showing or their body’s showing out,” Scott Larson, an instructor for Stateline Farm Rescue said. “All of that is going to be factors on how quickly we can help save lives.”

Demonstrations around the hospital also included grain bin sheet-cutting techniques, auger entrapment extrication techniques and patient trauma assessment related to farm incidents.

It’s the first time Lutheran Hospital hosted a training event like this. Hospital officials said the campus was a perfect location to bring first responders together to learn and practice new techniques.

“We’re thrilled to host this agricultural rescue field training for Allen County’s first responders,” said Jeb Sheidler, Executive Director at Lutheran Trauma Center.

Sheidler said it’s all about helping other people and improving patient care.

“Our goal is to train as many first responders as possible, because the more people we have trained, the better we are able to handle these types of incidents,” Sheidler said.

Stateline Farm Rescue travels the world teaching techniques to first responders and other emergency personnel. You can learn more about what they do at StatelineFarmRescue.com.