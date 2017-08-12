Indiana psychologist gets probation for falsifying report

PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana psychologist who authorities say falsified a mental health evaluation, causing a mistrial in an arson case, has been ordered to surrender his professional licenses.

Eighty-four-year-old Albert H. Fink was also sentenced this week to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice in Gibson County.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports Fink was a court-appointed psychologist in the case of Caleb Loving, who is accused of setting a fire at his Evansville apartment and leaving a bomb near a restaurant in 2015.

Prosecutors say Fink falsified a mental health evaluation of Loving, resulting in an August 2016 mistrial in his first arson trial.

Loving still faces arson and explosive charges in Vanderburgh County. His case is set for re-trial on Oct. 9.

___

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

