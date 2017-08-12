Girlz Rock offers unique back to school drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To prepare students for academic success and give them the confidence they need to succeed. That’s the mission of a unique back to school drive put on by The Emmary Butler Foundation and Girlz Rock.

The day will be filled with education, pampering and empowerment. Denita Washington and Dr. Emmary Butler of the Pace Foundation joined First News Saturday for more information,

The purpose of the Emmary Butler Foundation, established in 2016, is to provide supportive services for underrepresented students in the Fort Wayne community through career mentoring, academic scholarship and education support. Their premier program, P.A.C.E. to Success, is a college-readiness program for high school juniors and seniors. They believe that Perseverance, Attitude, Commitment and Excellence are the core values necessary to attain success in education.

Girlz Rock is a nonprofit founded in January of 2012. The goal is empowering young ladies from the inside out to support positive growth and change in our community.

Students will get a haircut and or style, an academic conversation to assist them with their academic goals, a goal/data sheet to document their process and a mentor that will check in with them 4 times minimal this year.

The event is full this year with the maximum amount of students possible.