Fort4Fitness Fall Festival preps for 10th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s something for everyone at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival. Through Fort4Fitness, participants of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged lead active lifestyles.

Carrie Reeb, the Executive Director of Fort4Fitness, joined First News Saturday to talk about the 10th year.

The start line is on Harrison Street just north of the Harrison Baker Street intersection (1 block southeast of Parkview Field) in downtown Fort Wayne and concluded with an exciting finish at Parkview Field. The course takes racers through historic Fort Wayne neighborhoods and past landmark churches.

There is something for everyone including Kids Marathon, Seniors Marathon and then distances from a 4 Mile Run/Walk to a full Marathon. The Fort4Fitness Fall Expo is at Parkview Field on September 29th which is free to the public.

You must be in good health and physically prepared to take on the challenges of the Half Marathon and must be at least 10 years or older to participate in the Half Marathon. Wheeled and/or motorized devices (in-line/roller skates, bikes, skateboards, Heelys, wagons, etc.) and animals (except guide dogs) will not be allowed on the course.

Registration is available through September 19th. Half Marathon participants must complete the 13.1 miles in 4 hours or less (18 minute 18 second per mile pace.) Kids Marathon registration is only $10 through August 17th. This gets the kids a goody bag, shirt and access to the bi-monthly summer events and a finisher medal at the finish line in the Final Mile on September 29th.

You can join the Annual Fort4Fitness Festival Expo in promoting healthy living and fitness in the region. The Expo is open to the general public free of charge and features both local and national exhibitors who provide attendees with information on health, demonstrations, giveaways and runner merchandise.

Merchandise vendors are also a part of the Festival Expo, which also serves as the location for Packet Pick-Up for Saturday’s races and hosts the conclusion of all of the Fall Festival races. Packet Pick-Up is the pickup of participants’ goody bag which includes giveaways, coupons, race info, race shirt, and the runner bib.

Those participating in their 10th Fort4Fitness will receive recognition as an Extra Innings Club member and get some extra goodies at the event.

There are three shirts for the 10th anniversary race shirt. The short sleeve charcoal is the 4 Mile and 10K, long sleeve royal blue is Half Marathon and long sleeve gold is Marathon. They come in both men’s and women’s sizing. All are poly-cotton performance blend and very soft and wearable. The goal is for them to become an “everyday” shirt for participants.

There is a new 10th annual poster this year. Any participant who signs up by August 21st will get their name on the poster.

It takes over 1,500 volunteers each year to help with the all of the Fort4Fitness community events. The time, hard work, and effort put forth by volunteers is the reason events have grown to what they are today. If you don’t run, walk, or bike (or even if you do), you can still be a part of these community celebrations of healthy living and fitness by volunteering. The work of volunteers has helped events thrive in the Greater Fort Wayne Region.

Volunteers are needed for these jobs: Set-up and tear-down, course marshals, packet pick-up, start and finish line support and more.

Fort4Fitness Fall Festival is Saturday September 30th and the kids and seniors final mile is the day before. You can find more information about both those events here.