FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday August 12 has been labeled National Rum Day.

General Manager, Andrea Salyers, from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen stopped by First News Saturday for some tips on how to make the best drink. Her first drink was called the Painkiller. Then she made a spicy, mango mojito.

Watch the video to learn how to make the drinks or visit Cheddar’s to try your own. They are open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.