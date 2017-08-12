7th annual Summit City Community Festival honors surivors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Summit City Community Festival is in it’s seventh year. It’s purpose is to provide fun and enriching experiences for families and inner city youth. This year the festival has taken on a particularly important cause and picked Ayers Communications Inc. to help with the effort.

Joe Ayers and Pastor David Moore joined First News Saturday to talk about the event.

This year they will be supporting survivors. Cancer survivors, heart and kidney transplant, any person that has survived any illness are invited to celebrate life.

At 4:00 p.m., there will be a Cancer Survivor Rally that is designed to bring the community together with one voice supporting cancer survivors and families that have lost love ones to cancer or any terminal illness. This is their way of showing that they are here for you.

There will be free school supplies for students, free haircuts, a food drive for the Harvest Food Bank and clothing drive for the community and The Rescue Mission. There will also be live music and entertainment, basketball tournaments and much more.

This community event is free to the public and includes presentations from non-profit organizations, city officials and business leaders. Plus information booths representing social service agencies, financial institutions, housing, education, legal, employment, health/medical services, crime prevention and a health fair.

It’s at McMillen Park August 26th from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Call 260-348-6080 for more information. Volunteers are needed.