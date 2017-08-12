2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Garrett Railroaders

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Last year, you couldn’t stop Garrett. You could only hope to contain them.

The Railroaders went 12-2 but fell to the eventual state champions in Concordia Lutheran.

A season later, the Railroaders look to restart an offense that lost the likes of quarterback Tanner Burns – off to Indiana Weslyn – and wide receiver Ben Purdy – playing at Trine now – to graduation. Fortunately they return Cam Smith – a tough two-way player that will be a focal point at running back and linebacker.

Garrett scored 40 or more points on six different occasions but this year it might be the defense that has to win the Railroaders some games.