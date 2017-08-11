Tatis Ties Record as TinCaps Rally for Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night for their biggest comeback win of the season in an 8-7 victory over the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) at Parkview Field. A crowd of 7,020 spurred Fort Wayne on as the home team overcame a five-run deficit in a win for the first time in nearly two years.

Trailing 5-0 in the third inning, the TinCaps (31-16, 57-60) got on the board with shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.’s franchise-record-tying 20th home run of the season. Tatis tied a mark set by Jake Patterson in 1997, two years before the 18-year-old was born.

Nevertheless, Fort Wayne entered the bottom of the seventh inning down 7-3. But that deficit went away in a hurry. Right fielder Jack Suwinski started the party with a two-run triple that plated G.K. Young and third baseman Hudson Potts, who’d both singled. Center fielder Buddy Reed’s sacrifice fly to left plated Suwinski to bring the TinCaps within one run at 7-6. Fort Wayne took a lead later in the inning as designated hitter Jorge Oña and Young drew bases-loaded walks, scoring Tyler Selesky and Nate Easley. The TinCaps led 8-7.

Relievers Jose Galindo and Hansel Rodriguez (S) shut down the Hot Rods in the final four innings, allowing only three hits while walking one and striking out six.

Earlier, Fort Wayne had pulled the deficit to within two runs in the fourth inning when Young belted a long ball to right-center field. The Hot Rods pushed their lead back to four with a pair of runs in the sixth inning.

Bowling Green (29-18, 60-54) took a commanding lead into the bottom of the third inning as they pushed across four runs in the second and another in the third, including solo homers from first baseman Bobby Melley and left fielder Garrett Whitley. Starting pitcher Chris Pike (L) allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six. Relievers Joe Serrapica and Greg Maisto fanned three and walked three in a combined 1 2/3 innings of work.

The last time the TinCaps rallied to win after trailing by five was Aug. 16, 2015, at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins) on Josh VanMeter Bobblehead Day.

Next Game

Saturday, August 12th vs. Bowling Green (7: 05 p.m. first pitch)

TinCaps probable Starter: LHP Adrian Morejon (3.38 ERA)

(3.38 ERA) Hot Rods Probable Starter: RHP Angel Yepez (1.72 ERA)

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn