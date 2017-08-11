Sedan rolls, strikes tree; driver killed

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Claypool man was killed early Friday when his sedan veered off a Kosciusko County roadway, rolled and struck a tree.

Police and medics were called just before 3 a.m. Friday to Packerton Road near 400 South, just southwest of Warsaw, on a report of a crash. Crews arrived to find a badly wrecked Chevrolet Impala on its top off the roadway.

Investigators said 27-year-old Brent Timothy Riley of Claypool was northbound on Packerton in the Impala when it veered off the western edge of the roadway into an embankment. The vehicle then rolled several times before it struck a tree, police said.

Police found Riley unresponsive in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is still currently under investigation.