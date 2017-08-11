Scrimmages take center stage as Highlight Zone returns next Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For football fans it was an appetizer before the main course as many local schools held scrimmages Friday night in preparation for next week’s season openers.

At Dave S. Walters Stadium it was Homestead battling Snider. Michael Haupert found David Nakasen for a touchdown on the third play of the night as the Panthers hit the ground running. Homestead’s Jiya Wright and Keion Reeder helped guide the Spartan offense, with Reeder scoring a short-yardage touchdown.

Snider will play at North Side next Friday while Homestead travels to Northrop.

The reigning 3A state champs took to the field in Kendallville as Concordia squared off against East Noble. East Noble’s Andrew McCormick led the Knights offense with nice TD strikes to Zach Ellert and Kaiden Harshberger. Concordia’s Jacob Doerffler got the Cadet offense humming when he hit Jaden Parnin for a score.

Concordia opens the season next Friday at home against South Side. East Noble travels to Plymouth in week one.

Fans at Dean Gorsuch Field saw Carroll battle Bishop Dwenger in an exciting contest. Carroll quarterback Jack Miguel looked sharp, hitting Jonathan Becker with a short TD toss, while Cam Shank found paydirt on the ground from a few yards out. Chip Clark scored one up the gut on a short-yardage TD of his own for the Saints.

Carroll will host Bishop Luers in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” next Friday while Dwenger is at Wayne.

At Chambers Field the “Mike Brevard Era” began with a scrimmage against Luers. Cornerback Ladonis Williams came up with the highlight of the night for the Legends, intercepting a pass at the goal line to save a touchdown. Meanwhile, Camari Harris and Allen Jackson helped lead a Luers defense that was dominant at time while Zach Robbins hit Zach Wood for a pretty TD.

Luers opens the season at Carroll in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” while North Side hosts Snider.

At Jack Weicker Stadium the South Side Archers battled the Wayne Generals with both teams recording positive performances. Tristan Pernell came up with a long TD run for the Generals while Sean Wiedeman made a diving interception off a batted ball. South Side’s Tejean Smiley-Tabron made a nice catch for the Archers while Isaak Johnson came up with a big sack.

South Side opens the season at Concordia while Wayne hosts Dwenger.

At Kriegbaum Field Northrop and Huntington North scrimmaged with both offenses looking good on Friday. Bailey Meerzo completed a pair of good-looking touchdown passes while WANE’s cameras were there – one to Mason Hoffer and one to Ben Arruza. Austin Spahr would score on a QB keeper then follow it up with a TD strike to Richard Gutierrez.

Huntington North hosts Marion next week while Northrop hosts Homestead.

Fans at Lions Field saw plenty of positives from the Purple Pride as Leo faced off with Woodlan. A.J. Restivo hit Jason Gause with a nice TD strike early on while Woodlan’s Amarion Hicks made a couple of big hits for the Warriors.

Woodlan opens the season next Friday at Eastside while Leo is at South Bend Riley.

The Highlight Zone returns next Friday! Tune into the area’s longest-running and most-watched sports show at 11:10 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s best coverage!