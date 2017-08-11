Rocker Bret Michaels to play the Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Former Poison frontman Bret Michaels will perform at Fort Wayne’s Embassy Theatre.

The iconic rocker will bring his “The Party Starts Now Tour” to the Embassy Theatre Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Embassy box office, ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

Michaels rose to fame as the frontman of Poison, which has sold more than 30 million records and numerous hit singles. Since, Michaels’ solo career has charted its own course with multiple solo albums, as well as reality TV stardom and product endorsements.

Michaels’ new album Bret Michaels: Good Songs and Great Friends features Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Buffett, Ace Frehely of Kiss, Michael Anthony of Van Halen and members of Lynyrd Skynyrd.