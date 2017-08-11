Lafayette police seek man in connection with 2 slayings

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police are searching for a man they call a person of interest in the fatal shootings of two people.

Lafayette police want to speak to 52-year-old Franco Navarrete about Thursday night’s double-homicide in the city about 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police spokesman Lt. Scott Galloway says Navarrete may be armed and dangerous and may be driving a white 2007 Nissan Sentra. The public are asked to call police if they see him, the vehicle or know something about the killings.

Galloway says detectives were still searching for Navarrete as of Friday morning.

Officers called Thursday night to a Lafayette home found two people with gunshot wounds outside the residence. Both were later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names.

