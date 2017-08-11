Indiana trooper rescues 2 people trapped in burning car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana State Police trooper’s quick action is being credited for saving two people who were trapped in a car during a fiery crash.

TV station WRTV reports a car was trying to pass a semi-truck early Friday on Interstate 465 south of Indianapolis when the car hit a wall and the semi.

The car ended up underneath the semi and caught fire. Master Trooper Brian Snyder responded and pulled two people from the burning car.

No serious injuries were reported. Snyder says he had to pull one of the people in the car “through a window to get him out before the fire totally engulfed the vehicle.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.