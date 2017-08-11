Free Friday: Fun weekend activities at no-cost

Family-friendly events that won’t cost you a penny!



Friday Nites Live Concert Series

Featuring the music of Oferle

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

Courtyard Fountain

4130 West Jefferson Blvd.

August 11, 2017

6:30pm-8:30pm

Opening Reception Middle Waves Poster Show

300 E. Main St.

Artlink Contemporary Gallery

August 11, 2017 at 6-9 p.m.

Donates accepted, not required

CS3 will provide cash bar

Rock the Plaza 2017

Free concert series

Allen County Public Library

900 Library Plaza

August 12th at 6 p.m.

Features music of Classic Parts, the Djypsters, Rock University, and Fuzzbox Voodoo

Free Outdoor Showing of Wayne’s World

3410 N. Anthondy Blvd.

Sweets So Geek

August 12th, 7:30 PM – 11:30 PM

Presented by Ivy Tech

Themed dessert menu



Shop Local At The Deck

Presented by Katie’s CoZ’s and Pop-Up Markets Ft. Wayne

305 E Superior St.

The Deck at the Gas House

August 12th, from 2-9 p.m.

Local vendors

Great food and drink by the river