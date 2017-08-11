Free Friday: Fun weekend activities at no-cost

Family-friendly events that won’t cost you a penny!
Friday Nites Live Concert Series
Featuring the music of Oferle
Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center
Courtyard Fountain
4130 West Jefferson Blvd.
August 11, 2017
6:30pm-8:30pm
Opening Reception Middle Waves Poster Show
300 E. Main St.
Artlink Contemporary Gallery
August 11, 2017 at 6-9 p.m.
Donates accepted, not required
CS3 will provide cash bar
Rock the Plaza 2017
Free concert series
Allen County Public Library
900 Library Plaza
August 12th at 6 p.m.
Features music of Classic Parts, the Djypsters, Rock University, and Fuzzbox Voodoo
Free Outdoor Showing of Wayne’s World
3410 N. Anthondy Blvd.
Sweets So Geek
August 12th, 7:30 PM – 11:30 PM
Presented by Ivy Tech
Themed dessert menu
Shop Local At The Deck
Presented by Katie’s CoZ’s and Pop-Up Markets Ft. Wayne
305 E Superior St.
The Deck at the Gas House
August 12th, from 2-9 p.m.
Local vendors
Great food and drink by the river