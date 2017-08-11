First News Back to School: Southern Wells Community Schools

PONETO, Ind. (WANE) – Friday marked the first day of school for students in southern Wells County.

Just over 800 students comprise Southern Wells Community Schools.

A K-12 building sits at County Road 900 South and 300 West about four miles southwest of Poneto and four miles north of Montpelier.

Southern Wells Community Schools was formed in the 1960s after reorganization efforts throughout the county. The county is made up of three districts: Norwell, Bluffton-Harrison, and Southern Wells. A merger of all three districts was defeated in favor of the three-way plan.

The district offers STEM, and created a new teaching position in the elementary school for this year. At the high school level, students in construction trades will help build a facility for the Historical Society in Bluffton. The high school also has a newly renovated Library Media Center.

The SWCS campus includes grades K-12 in one building. The elementary school sits on the north end of the property and is connected to the high school which is situated on the south end. The historic Raiderdome connects the two wings.

The 2,500 seat Raiderdome is the unique epicenter of basketball at the school – the home of the Raiders.