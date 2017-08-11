Cyclist stops in Fort Wayne on 12K mile charity ride

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A bicyclist on a 12,000-mile, year-long trip around the country stopped in Fort Wayne Friday to volunteer at a Habitat for Humanity build.

Alan Thompson is riding around the country – the full perimeter – to raise funds and awareness for charities Habitat For Humanity and Save The Children. Along the way, he has volunteered.

On Friday, Thompson stopped at a Habitat for Humanity build inside Fuller’s Landing off West Cook Road. He painted in a bathroom as his modified bicycle sat in the driveway.

To date, Thompson has volunteered with Habitat For Humanity in 18 different cities along his route. The trip has raised more than $31,000 for Save The Children and Habitat For Humanity, Thompson said.

Photos: US Perimeter Ride stops in Fort Wayne View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A map shows Alan Thompson's route on his 12,000 mile bicycle ride around the United States to support Habitat For Humanity and Save The Children. The bicycle Alan Thompson rides on his 12,000 mile bicycle ride around the United States to support Habitat For Humanity and Save The Children is shown in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. The bicycle Alan Thompson rides on his 12,000 mile bicycle ride around the United States to support Habitat For Humanity and Save The Children is shown in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Alan Thompson paints at a Habitat for Humanity build in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Thompson’s stop in Fort Wayne was the last stop before a two-day ride home to Toledo to complete the 12,000-mile trip.

To learn more about Thompson’s journey or donate to his cause, visit usperimeterride.org or email apt@bex.net.